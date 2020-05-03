BABCOCK, Mahala Carter, 93, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Babcock; and sisters, Marie Harris and Robbie Edgemon. She is survived by her sister, Mary Cumbie; daughters, Ann Liss of Windsor Locks, Conn., Joan Daub of Richmond, Va., Carolyn Babcock of Richmond, Va., three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mahala's lifelong career was nursing. She also enjoyed the hobbies of reading and needlework. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery