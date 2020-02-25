BABER, Ada Childress, 93, of Powhatan, widow of Paul C. Baber, went home to be with the Lord February 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth. She is survived by her brother, Charlie Ray Childress; two grandchildren, Lisa Townsend, Preston "Bobby" Goolsby Jr. (Lisa); five great-grandchildren, Jesse Lee Townsend, Rileigh Goolsby, Taylor Goolsby, John Townsend, Amanda Townsend; one great-great grandson, Jesse L. Townsend; two devoted friends, Jean Cook, Doris Chandler; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the Gospel Light Baptist Church, 2109 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Ada Baber, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Ada's Visitation begins.
Feb 27
Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Gospel Light Baptist Church
2109 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan , Va. 23139
2109 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan , Va. 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Ada's Service begins.