BABER, Charles W., went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by Joyce (Wilmer), his wife of 62 years. He is survived by his children, Lynn B. Denicourt, Susan B. Beck (Stephen) and David C. Baber (Bonnie); six grandchildren, Peter Taylor, Sarah Fullerton (Nathan), Rachel B. Chancellor (Nicholas), Elizabeth Chen (Jan), D. Christopher Baber (Erin) and Hannah Green (Craig); 11 great-grandchildren, Susannah Fullerton, Hailey Taylor, Jacob Fullerton, Alexis Taylor, Bruce Fullerton, Ruth Fullerton, Samuel Chen, Lacie Baber, Abigail Chen, Rebecca Chen and Jackson Green; and many friends. Charles, a native of Richmond, was the son of Randolph W. Baber and Anna Stengel Baber. During World War II, he served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Naval Amphibious Force. Following his naval service, Charles worked for Cities Service Oil Company (now Citgo), State Planters Bank and Christian Children's Fund (now ChildFund); following his "retirement," he worked for 28 yearsto age 90for the Department of Corrections for the State of Virginia, where he was recognized for his dedication to his responsibilities. Charles was a committed follower of Jesus and served in several capacities at Immanuel Baptist Church. His love for Jesus was apparent in the way that he was faithfully dedicated to his family, kind and gentle-hearted, helpful to many, and he passed these values on as his greatest legacy to his family. He also passed on to his family his love of ice cream. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with family and reading to his great-grandchildren. Charles was a gifted handyman who could repair almost anything. He completed two additions and numerous renovations of his home and for many years, he enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, creating furnishings and craft items on which his wife then painted designs. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Society, Central Virginia Chapter.