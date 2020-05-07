BABER, Gertrude Clemmer, 91, of Sandston, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1928, in Rockbridge County, Va., to the late Emmett and Mary Clemmer. Gertrude moved to Sandston in 1957, with her husband, Richard C. Baber, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Lisa) and Bobby, (Sherry), all of Varina; grandchildren, Royce (Morgan), Ross (Andi), Kellie (Keith), Kamie (Richard), Brandon (Jeanie), Ryan (Margaret); as well as several great-grandchildren. Gertrude was a longtime employee of Sears at Eastgate Mall. She loved gardening and was a longtime member of the Sandston Garden Club. Gertrude was also a strong supporter of Sandston sports. She passed away due to complications related to COVID-19. There will be no visitation. The family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service in Staunton, Va.View online memorial
