BABER, THOMAS "JERRY"

BABER, Thomas Gerald "Jerry," entered into his new life without pain and suffering on March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his eldest grandson, Matthew Gerald Harris; his parents, James A. Baber Jr. and Edna J. Baber; and his brother, James A. Baber III. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jennings Baber; daughter, Vicki Baber Harris; son-in-law, Fred S. Harris; grandson, Daniel Sharp Harris (Rachel); sister-in-law, Louise C. Baber; niece, Theresa B. Carrol (David); nephew, James A. Baber IV (Mary Beth) and their children; sister-in-law, JoAnna J. Gammon; nephews, William M. Wilmoth Jr. and Garland Wade Wilmoth; niece, Marjorie Dawn Goad; and their children. Jerry attended John Marshall High School, where he excelled in football, achieving All City and All State honors. He became a member of Manchester Masonic Lodge #11 in 1959. In 1982, he was a founder of the Manchester Shrine Club to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was a Charter Member and Past President. He was most proud of this accomplishment and that of the Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Acca Shriners, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 (Manchester Shrine Club) or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

