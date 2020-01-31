BACCUS, Grace Celestine Taylor, 92, departed this life on January 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Baccus Jr.; and three of her children, Jeraelyn Baccus Jude (Earnest), Harriett Baccus Davis (Tyrone) and Louis Albin Baccus. She is survived by her children, Nathaniel Baccus III, Esquire (Gwendolyn), Aaron Baccus Kane and Lester Baccus; brother-in-law, Johnny Baccus (Pat); five grandchildren, Nilaya Baccus Hairston, Esquire (James), Dr. Ayanna Baccus, Edwin T. Davis Jr. (Khalilah), Joi Kane and Aaron Kane III; four great-grandchildren; a goddaughter, Wanda Hester; and a host of relatives and close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23224, Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ralph S. Hodge, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment in Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
