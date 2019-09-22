BACHTELL, James Edward, loving son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 69 on September 10, 2019. Jim, as he was known, was born on July 3, 1950, in Waynesboro, Pa. Jim was a graduate of Walkersville High School in Maryland and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va., where he also played collegiate baseball. His career started as a merchandise buyer for 11 years at Best Products and then Service Merchandise in Nashville, Tenn. His career as a sales representative for various companies and brands spanned over 30 years. When Jim wasn't working, he could easily be found either with his family or on the golf course. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Edward Bachtell; and son, Matthew Bachtell. He is survived by his wife, Gay Northington Bachtell; children, Amy Thompson (Brian) and Justin Bachtell (Kelly); grandchildren, Cory Thompson, Kennedy Bachtell and Catherine Bachtell; mother, June Frey Bachtell of Walkersville, Md.; sister, Karen Byrnes (Leo); nieces, Stacy Bratburd (Chris) and Stephanie Doyle (Ryan); three great-nieces and a great-nephew. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at Grace Baptist Church, 4200 Dover Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
