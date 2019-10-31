BAGBY, MARCUS

BAGBY, Marcus Alexander, 31, of Richmond, departed this life October 26, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Amaya J. and Londyn A. Bagby; parents, Joseph III and Kathy B. Bagby; two sisters, Sonya Thompson and Jocelyn Bagby; two brothers, Joseph IV and David B. Bagby; and a host of devoted family and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 1701 Turner Rd. Interment Maury Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.