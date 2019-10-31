BAGBY, Marcus Alexander, 31, of Richmond, departed this life October 26, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Amaya J. and Londyn A. Bagby; parents, Joseph III and Kathy B. Bagby; two sisters, Sonya Thompson and Jocelyn Bagby; two brothers, Joseph IV and David B. Bagby; and a host of devoted family and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 1701 Turner Rd. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
