BAGGETT, Ralph W., of Fairfax, Va., was born August 14, 1940 and passed away May 13, 2020. Ralph W. Baggett was the youngest of Lyman and Johnnie Baggett's 10 children. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and one of eight boys who all served their country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed a 30-year career with United Airlines, was a loyal sports fan who loved to travel and he had a positive attitude and sunny disposition. Perhaps his greatest joy later in life was spending time with his two grandchildren. He was able to see them both graduate high school, see his grandson graduate from basic training at Parris Island and see his granddaughter off for her freshman year of college! Ralph was predeceased by his spouse, Dollie Baggett. He is survived by daughter, Laurie E. Scott of Glen Allen, Virginia; son-in-law, J. Mark Scott; grandson, Brandon T. Scott, 23, Lance Corporal, USMC; and granddaughter, Riley E. Scott, 19. Ralph will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife, Dollie.View online memorial
