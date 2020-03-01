BAGGS, GARY

BAGGS, Dr. Gary Allen, retired surgeon and United States military officer, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 82 years of age. Born from the love of Cloyce Leroy Baggs and Josie Lee Baggs in Lima, Ohio, Doctor Baggs also lived in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia during his lifetime. He eventually retired in Williamsburg, Virginia, and lived his final years in Richmond, Virginia. He graduated from Tucson High School in Tucson, Arizona in 1955, and went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from Baylor University. He completed his residency at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado and was a member of the American Society of Oral Surgeons and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Doctor Baggs lived a life of service to his country and his patients. He served in the military for over 25 years, attaining the rank of colonel and serving as Chief Oral Surgeon. He received two National Defense Service Medals, an Army Commendation Medal and a Meritorious Service medal. Upon his retirement from military service, he entered private practice in Lexington, Virginia, where he served his patients for more than 15 years until his eventual retirement in 2004. Over the years, he was an avid fisherman and a champion racecar driver. He also enjoyed rebuilding classic cars, collecting historical artifacts, traveling throughout the United States and abroad, playing bridge and other games and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Nelson Leroy Baggs; daughters, Laurie Ann Clementson and Susan Alayne Baggs (David); son, David Hale Baggs (Leigh Anne); grandson, Nathan Alexander Baggs; granddaughters, Jamie Elizabeth Clementson and Mackenzie Rose Clementson; his many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded by his parents; his wife, the Reverend Jeannette Ford Baggs; and his grandson, Joshua Christopher Baggs. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Chapel of the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease and to reduce the risk of dementia. Donations can be made via the internet at www.alz.org or by mail at Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Online condolences may be offered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
