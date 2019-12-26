BAGLEY, EVERETT JR.

BAGLEY, Everett Jr., age 62, of Richmond, departed this life December 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Alice Johnson; one sister, Evelyn Funn (Horace); one nephew, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Friday, December 27, noon at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Friday.

