BAGWELL, Frank Foster, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Bagwell. Born on December 5, 1930, in Brevard, N.C., he was the son of the late Frank Feaster Bagwell and the late Annie Clarke Bagwell. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended N.C. State and he retired from Dominion Virginia Power in 1994 after working in the engineering and construction field. He was also the former project superintendent for A. B. Burton Co. In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Bagwell; and sisters, Vera Adell Ashwell and Elaine Pridemore. Frank is survived by his children, Ann Childress, Frank Bagwell Jr. and wife, Celeste and Steve Bagwell and partner, Stephanie Robbins; seven grandchildren, Michael Childress, Linda Snider, Marie Bagwell, Donna Seymour, Jennifer Nicole "Nikki" Slusher, Amanda Bagwell and boyfriend, Zach Fitzgerald and Rebecca Bagwell; four great-grandchildren, Seth Snider, Christopher and Cole Slusher and Aven Wayne Fitzgerald; and numerous other family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Peyton Fitzgerald officiating. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Bagwell family (www.whittenmonelison.com).View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRANK BAGWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.