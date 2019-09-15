BAILEY, Anne. On September 5, 2019, Anne Courtney Reams Bailey, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior! Anne was born in Richmond, on November 15, 1924, the daughter of Aubrey and Mary Reams. She graduated from John Marshall High School. She also graduated from the School of Church Music of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. She was an organist or Minister of Music in churches in Virignia and North Carolina such as First Baptist, Lenoir, N.C., First Baptist, Sanford, N.C., Northminster Baptist, Second Baptist, Welborne Methodist and Grace Baptist, all in Richmond, Va. She worked over 20 years at the Southern Baptist International Mission Board (formerly known as The Foreign Mission Board). She also worked at the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tenn. She taught piano to many students. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Richmond. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Rev. Robert Lee Bailey in 2002. She is survived by two children, Nina B. Reams (Stuart) of Richmond and Annette L. Bailey of Raleigh, N.C. She is also survived by one grandchild, Jennifer R. Gooding (Preston); one great-grandson, Caden Gooding; two nieces and four great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Retirement Community, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the Simms Center. Family will greet friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VBH Foundation with designation for the Lakewood Benevolent Fund.View online memorial