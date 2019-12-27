BAILEY, Gladys V., "Flook," peacefully received her Heavenly wings early Monday morning, December 23, 2019. She leaves her devoted family; daughter and caregiver, Belinda F. Williams; grandsons, Jamaal Bailey and Roger Williams Jr. (Melody); great-granddaughter, Bella Bailey; uncle, Floyd Boone Jr.; godchildren, Jeffrey and Beverly Collins; nieces, nephew; numerous cousins, among them devoted, Dorothy Finch; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them a devoted Rev. Arky Coleman. Her earthly remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where her funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pastor A. Trent Boyd, eulogist and Rev. Dr. Arlene Simmons, officiant. Interment private.View online memorial
