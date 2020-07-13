BAILEY, Helen Smith, (Helen Schuyler Hull) was born in Canton, Ohio, nearly 100 years ago on September 30, 1920, and died in Richmond, Virginia on July 8, 2020. Helen was the elder daughter of Frank Henry and Helen (Beckwith) Smith. She married Morgan Milton Hull when they were both students at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Each earned a travel scholarship to study in Europe. Because World War II made Europe unsafe, the young artists instead traveled the Inland Waterway from Philadelphia to Florida, painting local scenes along the way. Helen's journal of the boat trip was published in 2019 as The Cruise of the Manatee. The couple settled on Gregory's Mill Pond near what today is Rockwood Park in Chesterfield County, Va. Both worked as civilians for the war effort at the Richmond Air Base where Helen painted insignias on airplanes. They also taught at a school for young boys sheltering in Virginia to escape the bombings in England. Helen became a successful artist in Richmond and lived quietly on Gregory's Mill Pond virtually all her life, painting, writing, teaching or else vigorously chopping wood and fending off copperheads with a rake. She savored the beauty of her environment and fed generations of birds and other wildlife. During the busiest period of her life, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Richmond Professional Institute where Milton taught. Helen inspired her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with her unique combination of indomitable energy, sense of adventure, vivid imagination, high artistic standards, patriotism and deep love and respect for nature and its Creator. A prolific painter, Helen was a member of the Richmond Artists Association and a founding member of the James River Art League. She painted hundreds of portraits of Virginia statesmen, mayors, judges, fallen state troopers and socialites. She worked at many institutions, including the Virginia Historical Society and the Valentine Museum, copying or restoring rare paintings of colonial Virginians. She was also an active supporter of nature conservation and a loyal volunteer, writing letters of encouragement to a number of incarcerated people and teaching art to teenage girls at the Virginia Home and Industrial School in Bon Air. Helen helped sponsor Romduol Lavan and his family who had been displaced from Cambodia by the Communist revolutionthis she considered her most important contribution. For much of her life, she could be found alone at her easel, absorbed in the colors and lines of her latest work, skillfully wielding the tip of a slender brush, immersed in the aroma of resins and turpentine, listening to classical music. Helen is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew, and many cousins in Australia. Her children are Elaine Mullen of Great Falls, Va., Linda (Joseph) Felcone of Princeton, N.J. and David (Jacqueline) Hull of Richmond, Va. Her grandchildren are Jason (Stefany) Hull, Schuyler Witman, Nathan (Kelley) Hull and Lydia Witman. Her great-grandchildren are Hanna Hull, Alex Matthews, Jace Hull, Gwyneth Rose Matthews, Morgan Hull and Sylvie McCarley-Witman. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Eleanore Kurtz; her first husband, Morgan Milton Hull; and her second husband, Robert L. Bailey Jr, M.D. Her family thanks all who loved Helen and provided moral support after she lost her eyesight, including her friends from Lutheran Church of Our Savior (LCOS). In lieu of sending flowers, please contribute to the Helen Bailey Memorial Fund at LCOS (9601 Hull Street Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236) or to the Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 198, Chesterfield, Va. 23832). The family will hold a Zoom memorial on Helen's birthday: noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to be coordinated by Mike Scheivert of LCOS (804-399-0654).View online memorial
