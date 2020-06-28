BAILEY, James "Jim" Richard, a resident of Chesterfield County, died June 24, 2020, peacefully at home. Born in Rochester, N.Y., the son of Elvina Verle Brendla and Percy Fredrick Bailey, he grew up in Florida. The army brought him to Virginia, where he stayed and raised his family. Loving father to nine children, he will be survived by 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was inducted into the Chesterfield County Hall of Fame for his many years of active service to Manchester Rescue Volunteer Squad. You could always find him taking time to teach and encourage others especially during his years of service in the Boy Scouts. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Theonia Wright; his second wife, Edith Darlene Randall; and his son, Patrick Neal Bailey. He is survived by daughters, Sherry Fletcher, Donna Howdershelt (Bob), Cathy Bartley (Anthony), Shelly Palmer (Rob), Christi Munson (Jairus) and Jesse Bosher (Lance); and his sons, Scott Bailey and Richard Bailey (Maggie). The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony for family and close friends will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2. The ceremony will be available to view online at www.blileys.com. All are welcome to join the family for interment following the ceremony at 11:15 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 198, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
