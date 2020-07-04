BAILEY, Mr. Marshall Lee, died on July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Atkins Bailey; his parents, Annie Dunnavant and Bert Evert Bailey; and his brother, Harry Hudson Bailey. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Vaughan Bailey and Marsha Bailey Lambert (Thomas); and his grandchildren, Bailey Lambert Brooks (Zachary) and Paige Elizabeth Lambert. Marshall was born in Amelia County, Virginia. World War II interrupted his college education at Virginia Tech. After enlisting in the United States Navy, Marshall served as a Radioman third class, primarily on destroyers in the Atlantic theater. Following his military service, Marshall received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Education degree from Virginia Tech. He taught in Charlotte County Public Schools for over 30 years. He was the faculty sponsor for the Future Farmers of America for many years. Marshall was an active member of Mt. Tirzah Baptist Church, serving as a member of the Board of Deacons, Sunday School Superintendent and a Trustee for Evergreen Cemetery. Marshall served as a member of the Board of Supervisors for Charlotte County, 1992 to 1995, and was named the Charlotte Court House Hometown Leader for 2014. He loved his family, church, community and every sport the Virginia Tech Hokies ever played. The family is grateful for wonderful caregivers and the enduring support of their friends in Charlotte County. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Road, Charlotte Court House, Virginia 23923. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery Fund, c/o Mt. Tirzah Baptist Church, 174 Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte Court House, Virginia 23923, or a favorite charity. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is serving the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more