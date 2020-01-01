BAILEY, Robert "Bob" Joseph, 76, of Chester, Va., died on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Jarman and Martha Harrison Bailey of the Rocky Hock community in Surry. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Carol Peterson Bailey. Raised on a farm, Bob graduated from Wakefield High School, received a B.A. in Journalism and Contemporary Civilization from Washington and Lee University, and received a M.Ed. in Counselor Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. After an early career as an English teacher in Surry and Suffolk, he spent the last 31 years of his academic career as an English teacher at Colonial Heights High School, 27 of those as Department Chairman. Bob would like all those who encouraged, aided and inspired him to know that he had always been immensely appreciative for their roles in his life. Widely read, Bob was an "information junkie" and embraced the multiple sources of news available. Upon retirement, he resumed his childhood hobby of stamp collecting in order to learn more about the world. Mainly because of his rural background, he had a great fondness for animals, particularly the three pairs of Shih Tzus that blessed his life, including the most recent two rescues, Hillary and Chester. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Human Concerns, 2700 Dolfield Drive, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
BAILEY, ROBERT "BOB"
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dofield Drive
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
Jan 6
A Mass of the Resurrection
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:30PM
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dofield Drive
N. Chesterfield, VA 23235
Jan 6
Burial
Monday, January 6, 2020
3:00PM
Dale Memorial Park
Newby's Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
