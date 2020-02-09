BAILEY, Theron Edward Anthony, 62, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, February 1, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Pearl Temple; sister, Andrea Goode (Kenneth); brothers, Randy Temple (Darlene) and Walter Taylor. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of THERON BAILEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.