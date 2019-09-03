BAIN, Daniel J. Sr., 76, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda C. Bain; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Renee Sprouse. Daniel is survived by his children, Christopher L. Bain (Shirley), Wanda L. Skeens (Richard) and Daniel J. Bain Jr.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, William Bain (Gail), Shirley Tucker, Louise Holstein (Junior) and Frances Bradbury (Marvin); and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment private.View online memorial