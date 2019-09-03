BAIN, DANIEL

BAIN, Daniel J. Sr., 76, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda C. Bain; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa Renee Sprouse. Daniel is survived by his children, Christopher L. Bain (Shirley), Wanda L. Skeens (Richard) and Daniel J. Bain Jr.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, William Bain (Gail), Shirley Tucker, Louise Holstein (Junior) and Frances Bradbury (Marvin); and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment private.

