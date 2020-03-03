BAIRD, Mr. Aubrey Clay, age 90, of Bracey, Va., departed this life Friday, February 28, 2020, in VCU/MCV Hospital, Richmond. Mr. Baird was Director of Administrative Services for the Department of Transportation and Purchasing Agent for VDOT for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bertha W. "Betsy" Baird; daughters, Deborah B. Lukens (Billy) of Bracey, Va. and Linda B. McLaughlin of Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan W. Lukens (Amy) of Warrenton, Va. and Jennifer M. Trescot (Charles) of Moseley, Va.; great-grandchildren, Chesney Trescot, Bennett and Mary Lukens; sisters, Maude B. Tudor (Sam) and Carolyn B. Elmore; brothers, Grover C. Baird Jr. (Rose) and Frank Wesley Baird (Gladys); sister-in-law, Lillian W. Baird; and namesake, Aubrey Elmore. He was preceded in death by his son, Aubrey Alan Baird; his grandson, Christopher David Lukens; son-in-law, George B. McLaughlin; parents, Grover C. and Fannie J. Baird; brothers, William T. Baird, Hugh C. Baird and Charles L. Baird. Aubrey retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation. He was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church and South Hill Masonic Lodge #297 AF&AM. After retiring, Aubrey moved to Lake Gaston. He enjoyed sitting on his perch on the highest deck watching his family playing in the water and boats come and go. God and family were most important to him. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home, with interment Thursday, at 1 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield County. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Rehoboth United Methodist Church P.O. Box 256, La Crosse, Va. 23950. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Baird family.View online memorial
