BAKER, Bobby E., was an Air Force veteran and spent 43 years as a communication specialist with The Associated Press, the world's largest news gathering organization, but those were not the titles he cherished most. Husband. Father. Sibling. Grandfather. Cousin. Friend. Co-worker. Bobby died at age 79 on September 23, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Bobby was a man who chose loving as a manner of living, and that was with family, friends, co-workers, golfing buddies and the clerk at the convenience store where he stopped to get one of his grandchildren sunflower seeds on his way to their baseball or softball game. And yes, he attended very many of those games, and basketball and hockey games, and swimming meets and anywhere else where these members of his legacy were doing something a grandparent should see. And he rooted. Loudly. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn; daughters, Robyn (James) Hodge of Powhatan and their children, Alayna, Mallory, Shelby and Meghan and Christy (Chris) of Midlothian and their children, Ryan, Katie and Tanner; and his sister, Faye Thompson of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Worth Baker; and his brother, Billy. There were times, his grandchildren say, where he could have been less vocal while watching them play, but that never stopped him from being sure to be there, parked on a bleacher, near or far, showing his support whether he felt up to it or not. He came to love golf, or "goff" as he pronounced it in his southern way, especially in his retirement, and played with a group that became dear friends at Mill Quarter Plantation, where he lived, and with former co-workers. He also met with former colleagues periodically for breakfast to catch up on the goings-on at the AP and in the lives of them and their families, and to share stories about events he'd attended with his family members. One of the joys of Bobby's life was his humble beginnings, which became a lifelong love affair. He was blessed with siblings, but always felt honored to have also been graced with numerous others, or at least lifelong friends, during his 11 years at the Junior Order Home, an orphanage in Lexington, North Carolina. For Bobby, there was so much joy in that life, and the richness of so many irreplaceable relationships that lasted throughout his days. That was Bobby. Meet him, remember him and be part of his life forever. In the Air Force, Bobby learned the craft of technology and communications, and at the AP, he practiced it with a deft understanding of the importance of keeping the wire service operating, reporting the news. He once tirelessly set up two alternative places for staffers to work after a fire damaged the AP's main office in Richmond. Bobby's affability made him popular with AP members, not only because he was superb at his craft, but because he was kind, considerate and knew the value of being genuine. Louis D. Boccardi, former AP president and CEO, wrote in an August email that when he heard there was an issue, "and knew Bobby Baker was on the case, I knew that I'd soon be putting the problem in the "Solved" box." Bobby Baker was a gem and will be sadly missed by those that knew him. He always lived the way we all should strive to, and his memory will be cherished by those that knew him. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, followed by a Christian Wake at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, followed by a reception. Interment will follow in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bobby E. Baker College Scholarship, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot Catholic School, P.O. Box 1311, Midlothian, Va. 23113.