BAKER, Carol Wood, 82, a resident of Fort Pierce, Florida for over 30 years, formerly Sandston, died June 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" Baker; and is survived by daughter, Robin White; sons, Robert "Rocky" Baker Jr. and Randy Baker; grandchildren, Ryan White, Katy Baker and Stephanie Baker; great-granddaughter, Tehya; and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 3, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church, Sandston, Virginia.