BAKER, David Anderson, 76, born in Radford, Va., on July 17, 1943, passed away at his home in Chesterfield on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Faulkner Baker; and brother to the late Linda B. Paul. Mr. Baker was a graduate of Hopewell High School in 1962, and a graduate of Danville Technical Institute in 1966. After graduating, David moved to Chesterfield, Va., where he worked for A&T for 28 years; after his 28 years, David retired. While David was working for A&T, he was also a volunteer fire fighter for Engine Company #7 from 1976 to 1998; he was also named Fire Fighter of the Year in 1981. After retiring from A&T, he took a job with Speeks Heating & AC from 1999 to 2010. When David was not working he was an avid fisherman, and loved to go camping in the RV with his loving wife of 48 and a half years, Elizabeth. David loved spending his time with his grandchildren and going down to Nags Head. Many would say that David had the kindest soul, he was always willing to help anyone that needed help. David loved his kitties, dogs and was known to be the best dad and grandfather ever. David is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth W. Baker; son, Charles R. Baker; daughter, Susan Hodges (Randell); grandchildren, Justin (Collin), Mason (Ally), Catherine, Michael, Abby and Alex; great-grandchildren, Camden, Luke and Kade. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the J.T. Morris & Son Chester Chapel, visitation to follow until 4 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of David Baker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 16
Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before David's Service begins.
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.