BAKER, DEACON GLENN

BAKER, Deacon Glenn, age 76, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Baker; one daughter, Karen Baker; a granddaughter, Wanika Baker; five great-grandchildren, five stepchildren; six brothers, Albert (Norma Jean), Rev. James, Julius, Carl, Canova and Leon Baker; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law, Rubell Silver; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Burial in Enfield, North Carolina. Memorial services later.

