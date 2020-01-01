BAKER, ELAINE

BAKER, Elaine Walker, 66, of Sterling, Va., formerly of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Benjamin Walker Jr.; and son, Louis Baker III. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted son, Dorion Baker Sr. (Leah); siblings, Barbara Hayes (Thomas), McKinley Walker (Mary), Sherman Walker (Gladys); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Greater Refuge Church, 2210 Carter St. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELAINE BAKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.