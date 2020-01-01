BAKER, Elaine Walker, 66, of Sterling, Va., formerly of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Benjamin Walker Jr.; and son, Louis Baker III. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted son, Dorion Baker Sr. (Leah); siblings, Barbara Hayes (Thomas), McKinley Walker (Mary), Sherman Walker (Gladys); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Greater Refuge Church, 2210 Carter St. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
