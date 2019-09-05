BAKER, Hattie Poindexter, 99, of Richmond, departed this life on the morning of September 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pattie Pulliam Poindexter; 12 sisters and brothers; and son, James Robert Baker. She leaves to cherish her loving memory devoted daughters, Jacquelin Baker, Mary Baker Adediran; daughter-in-law, Hilda Baker of Charlotte, N.C.; grandson, Robert Baker (Shakira); granddaughter, Angela Baker of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Jakai of Colorado, Alana, Osei and Asira; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where public viewing will be held Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial