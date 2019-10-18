BAKER, Isaiah "Izzy," 27, passed away on October 9, 2019. Isaiah loved football and was an avid Rams fan. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by his two children, Josiah and Genesis Baker; mother, Reginia Baker; maternal grandmother, Florine Waters; godmother, Carolyn Hollowell; two sisters, Karinia Elliott (Mario) and Selena Baker; three brothers, DeJuan Baker-Bennett, Jean-Luk Baker and Herman Tillman Jr.; four aunts, four uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday, between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. Rev. NaRon Tillman officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial