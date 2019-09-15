BAKER, John Wayne, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, June P. Baker. He is survived by his son, John Gregory Baker; daughters, Karen Lackey and her husband, Keith and Amy Stachura; grandchildren, John and David Lackey and James and Holly June Stachura. John was a servant of the Lord at Midlothian Baptist Church. "He lived, he died, he lived." The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Midlothian Baptist Church, 11840 Lucks Ln., Midlothian, Va. 23114. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial