BAKER, Lewis Franklin, of Ashland, entered heaven on February 12, 2020. Born on January 27, 1931, to James Edward and Elva Layne Baker, Frank was the third of four sons, served in the U.S. Navy, and was active in Gwathmey Baptist Church. Frank was a quiet man with a dry sense of humor and a helpful friend to anyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Deane Edwards; and his older brothers, Ed and Stuart. He leaves his memory to Mary Gray Baker, his wife of 23 years; his daughters, Brenda Wimmer (Bill) and Karen Baker; his granddaughter, Katelyn Huffman (Kevin); his brother, E. J. Baker (Pollye) of Shreveport, La.; and his foster sister, Patsy Zevgolis. Special memories are also held by his extended family of Sheila Conrad (Tim), Wendy Seay (David), Al Moore (Julie), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, at Nelsen Funeral Home, with interment following in Signal Hill. A reception will follow at Gwathmey Baptist Church. The family is grateful for the special care Frank received as his health declined. Dr. Mark Baron provided his expertise and compassion and always took the time to listen. The professionals from Companion Extraordinaire assisted Frank and cared for him with dignity and tenderness. In many ways, they became members of his family. As the end of this life approached, the nurses and support staff from Bon Secours Hospice cared for Frank with professionalism and compassion. Our family was blessed by all of you. Donations may be made to Gwathmey Baptist Church, 11232 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland, Va. 23005 or to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Funeral Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Funeral Home begins.
Feb 18
Committal
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23069
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23069
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Committal begins.
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious