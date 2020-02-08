BAKER, MARY

BAKER, Mary, 78, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and sister, Nancie. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, February 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Black Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

