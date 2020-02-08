BAKER, Mary, 78, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and sister, Nancie. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, February 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Black Creek Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
