BAKER, Molly Margorie Woodford, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her granddaughter's home in Henrico, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" F.W. Baker. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Gervasi; her two daughters, Sister Marilyn Baker, SP and Margaret "Peg" Baker-Gnat; her granddaughter, Liz (Elizabeth Blaire) Wiznerowicz; and great-granddaughters, Eva and Miranda Wiznerowicz. Molly, formerly of Wicomico Shores, Mechanicsville, Md., was born in Singapore in 1922, daughter of the late Cyril and Stella Woodford. She met and married Bill in India in 1944. She was a very friendly and outgoing person, involved both as a member and a volunteer in church, neighborhood and civic activities. During their 57 years of marriage, she and Bill traveled around the United States and abroad. For 19 years, they were active members of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (Fifth District). Molly was a member of the Women's Club, The Scarlet Ladies and served on the board of The Northern Senior Center in St. Mary's County, Md. and was an instructor of Mah-Jongg at the Garvey and Northern Senior Centers. As a member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico, Md., Molly served as a volunteer for parish functions, taught Catechism classes, was Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. Her enthusiasm, energy and sense of joy that she brought to everything she did will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family will receive friends on 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23230. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence Dr., St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. 47876 or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2712 Second Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Richmond drivers among the worst in America, according to new study
-
Outer Banks storms unearth old shipwreck from ‘Graveyard of the Atlantic’
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Billionaires are the target in this year’s Democratic campaign
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881