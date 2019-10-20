BAKER, SAMUEL "SAM" III

BAKER, Samuel "Sam" Thomas III, 67, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He is survived by his bride of 36 years, Karen; his daughter, Samantha; his grandson, Luca Cheshire; his sisters, Meredith Showalter (Marvin) and Cristie Jenkins (Kyle); and a host of family and friends. Sam was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Atlee Community Church, Mechanicsville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

