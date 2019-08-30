BAKER, Sue, 79, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Sue is survived by her sons, Tony and Marty Baker; sisters, Margie Stevens and JoLynn Flanary; grandchildren, Nathan, Aaron, Joshua and Christina. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Gemma; and numerous extended family members. Friends may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Sue's graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va.View online memorial