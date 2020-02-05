BAKER, Wendy A., 47, of Richmond, departed this life on January 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted partner, Kevin Avery Sr.; his son, Kevin Jr.; parents, Allen and Susan Baker; grandfather, Wardell Baker Sr.; two sisters, Gina Davis and Ricca Jones (Harvey Sr.); two nephews, Harvey Jr. and Ryan Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
