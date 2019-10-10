BALALLO, Cristina Alvior, December 26, 1925 - October 7, 2019 (age 93). Our beloved Grandma Cristina passed on October 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Elpidio Balallo; sister of Amelia Bagnas; and the late Jose Alvior Sr. and Pio Alvior. Nanay Cristina is survived by her five children and their spouses, Gloria and Honesto Damasco, Amante and Esperanza Balallo, Samson and Lourdes Balallo, Cesar and Larcy Balallo and Geronimo and Elizabeth Balallo. Her memory is cherished by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ione Damasco and Matt Kish, Arnell Damasco, Raymond and Natalie Balallo and children, Alyssa and Kellie, Maria Balallo and her two sons, Ayden and Grayson, Alexa Balallo, Kareena and VJ Macasaet and their children, Raphael and Alyssandra and Christopher and Kristina Balallo. Cristina leaves behind a lasting legacy of extended family and friends whose lives were enriched by her loving smile and open heart. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 2 p.m. Immediately following is the interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238, where she will be laid to her eternal rest beside her late husband, Elpidio.View online memorial