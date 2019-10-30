BALCH, Larry Keith, 75, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mr. Balch was the founder of Balch Alignment & Frame. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and a member of Virginia Street Rods. He loved building and painting antique cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Mildred Balch; and his brother, Wayne Balch Sr. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeannie Balch; one daughter, Debbie Balch; two sons, Larry Balch Jr. and Chris Balch and wife, Sandra; four grandchildren, Tommy and Lauren Balch and Chad and Alissa Balch; his devoted nephew and niece, Wayne Balch Jr. and Jenni Johnson; his mother-in-law, Ann Russell; his lifelong friend, Ronnie Owens; and his wonderful caregiver, Eddie. Larry's most cherished moments were those spent with his beloved grandchildren. Even though our hearts are broken, we are thankful that he is at peace, and we know we will be with him again someday. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial