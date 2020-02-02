BALDUCCI, Carl Baldo "Fluffo," age 89, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed into God's loving arms peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by siblings, Albertina Francioni, Rina Ball, Elda Corso, Umberto Balducci, Elfo Balducci, Celia Stepanian, Giotto Balducci, Vienna Loving, Bianca Moore and Rino Balducci. He is survived by his devoted wife, Myrna; faithful daughter, Renee Lacy; granddaughter, Lara (Bill); and great-grandchildren, Julianna and William; close sister, Aida Balducci Keller; and 24 caring nieces and nephews, extended family and countless friends. Born in 1930, Carl was the youngest of 12 children. Overcoming a number of impediments in life, he enjoyed a long, successful career in the field of engineering and in real estate investment. Known for his intelligence, photographic memory, direct style and ability to assess people, Carl often evoked and aggrandized seemingly irrelevant events, changing them into long, spellbinding stories. Those closest to this wonder of God valued time with him and will miss him. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Virginia. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on February 5, 2020. Carl's ashes will be interred with his mother and father in Holy Cross Cemetery, 1st Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Giuseppi Verde Lodge in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
