BALDUCCI, Rino Enrico Sr., age 93, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed into God's loving arms peacefully in his home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Denise; Dorothea, who was his first loving wife of 43 years and the mother of his four sons; and siblings, Albertina Francioni, Rina Ball, Elda Corso, Umberto Balducci, Elfo Balducci, Celia Stepanian, Giotto Balducci, Vienna Loving and Bianca Moore. He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Balducci of almost 14 years; cherished sons, Ricky Balducci (Sandy), Christopher Balducci (Kim), David Balducci (Anne) and Dennis Balducci (Ann); adoring grandchildren, Olivia, Kristina, Dominic, Nicole, Angela, Gabriella, Gianna, Antonio and Marissa Balducci; treasured sister, Aida Keller; and brother, Carl Balducci; stepson, Billy Walker; stepdaughter, Pam Jenkins (Rick); stepgrandchildren, Kate Pritchard (Jason) and Jackie Guerra; stepgreat-grandchild, Oliver Pritchard; 21 nieces and nephews, extended family and countless friends. Born in 1926, Rino was the third youngest of 12 children. This generous, charismatic and intelligent man served his country in World War II with the United States Navy. He faced a number of difficult obstacles in life, but his remarkable resiliency and relentless work ethic allowed him to overcome every impediment. This self-made man became an exceptionally successful restaurant owner, real estate entrepreneur and master of his hobby, poker. Rino's truest passion, however, was spending quality time with his friends and family, especially his wife, his children and his grandchildren, openly sharing with them his incredible wisdom, wit and love of life. Those closest to this wonder of God valued every moment with him, and they will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on January 13, 2020, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23228. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on January 14, 2020, at Saint Benedict Church, 300 N. Sheppard Street, Richmond, Va. 23221. Following the service, Rino's ashes will be interred with his first wife, Dorothea at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1st Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or Massey Cancer Center.View online memorial
BALDUCCI, RINO
To send flowers to the family of Rino Balducci, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
5:30PM-8:30PM
5:30PM-8:30PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Rino's Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Benedict Catholic Church
300 N. Sheppard St
Richmond, VA 23221
300 N. Sheppard St
Richmond, VA 23221
Guaranteed delivery before Rino's Funeral Mass begins.