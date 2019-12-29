BALDWIN, Clarence D., passed away December 24, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born to the late Buck and Nellie Baldwin. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Shirley Baldwin. Clarence is also survived by three sisters, five children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many other friends and family. Clarence loved his wife and family. He also was a diehard racing fan. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Upper King and Queen Baptist Church cemetery fund. The B. W. White Funeral Home Aylett Chapel is assisting the family.View online memorial
BALDWIN, CLARENCE
To plant a tree in memory of CLARENCE BALDWIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.