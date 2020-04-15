BALDWIN, Joan S., 74, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1946, and raised in Ashland, Kentucky. As a young adult, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met and married her devoted husband of 47 years, Clyde Baldwin Jr. She is survived by her husband, Clyde; two daughters, Dawn Sykes and Dianne Halloway (Tony); five grandchildren, Anthony "TJ" Halloway Jr., Allison Halloway, Ashley Halloway, Madison Sykes and Landon Sykes; and brother, Mike Shockey (Debbie); along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Shockey; and her father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Lucy Baldwin. Joan was a faithful Christian and loved to use her gift of music in the church. She served as Choir Director for Harrowgate Baptist Church, followed by Fellowship Baptist Church, where she was an active and faithful member until her passing. She retired from Bank of America and enjoyed time with her family and most of all her beloved grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Joan Baldwin. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…