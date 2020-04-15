BALDWIN, JOAN

BALDWIN, Joan S., 74, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1946, and raised in Ashland, Kentucky. As a young adult, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met and married her devoted husband of 47 years, Clyde Baldwin Jr. She is survived by her husband, Clyde; two daughters, Dawn Sykes and Dianne Halloway (Tony); five grandchildren, Anthony "TJ" Halloway Jr., Allison Halloway, Ashley Halloway, Madison Sykes and Landon Sykes; and brother, Mike Shockey (Debbie); along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Shockey; and her father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Lucy Baldwin. Joan was a faithful Christian and loved to use her gift of music in the church. She served as Choir Director for Harrowgate Baptist Church, followed by Fellowship Baptist Church, where she was an active and faithful member until her passing. She retired from Bank of America and enjoyed time with her family and most of all her beloved grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Joan Baldwin. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOAN BALDWIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.