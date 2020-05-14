BALDWIN, Joseph O'Nielle, 22, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his mother, Rachel Baldwin; father, Matthew Ames; brother, Stephan Ames; grandparents, Carol Wells, William and Nancy Ames; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Tyler Family Cemetery, Jarratt, Va.View online memorial
