BALDWIN, MORTON

BALDWIN, Morton Rosser, joined his beloved wife, Mavis T. Baldwin, in Heaven on November 18, 2019, at the age of 92. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Morton was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served on the front lines during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he built a successful career spanning more than 40 years with Norfolk Southern Railways. Throughout his life, Morton held an unwavering faith in God and so, in the spirit of John 3:16, we celebrate his life in this world and his life everlasting with his Lord. He is survived by his loving daughter, Robin A. Baldwin; sisters, Marie Baldwin Hodges and Rachel Baldwin Clarke (Robert); and numerous nephews and nieces. Morton's extended family also includes a team of highly-skilled and compassionate caregivers who sustained him during his final years. His family is forever grateful for their care and support. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901. Funeral service will follow immediately at the Farmville Church of Christ, 1401 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, Va. 23901, with burial following in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville, Va. 23922. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Farmville Church of Christ. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com

