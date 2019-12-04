BALDWIN, Peggy Anne Gooding, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Baldwin Jr.; parents, James Elbert and Milly Gooding Sr.; brother, Jimmy Gooding; and sister, Judy Gooding. She is survived by her son, JD Baldwin, his wife, Mary and two grandchildren, Rachel and CJ. Peggy was a graduate of Highland Springs High School, class of 1962. Peggy was an angel on this earth always taking care of ill family members even when not well herself. She was employed at Henrico Supermarket for 29 years before going to work for optometrist Dr. Charles Harrill. She was a Certified Paraoptometric Technician for almost 29 years until her illness forced her to retire at age 73. She loved her patients! The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at noon, Friday, December 6, at the funeral home. Interment in Washington Memorial Park. Make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. There will be no reception per Peggy's request. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial