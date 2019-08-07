BALL, Curtis Ray, 60, passed away in his home Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving wife of 11 years, Lisa; brother, John; and sister-in-law, Sherry by his side. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; mother, Guadalupe; three sisters, a brother and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home for family and friends Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial