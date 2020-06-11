BALL, Robert Harding, age 76, died peacefully at his home in Bruington, Virginia, on June 9, 2020. He was born April 22, 1944, the eldest son of the late John Harding Ball and Sarah Anne Griggs Ball. Known with great affection as "Hardy" or "Turk," Hardy was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Anne Lewis Ball; and his brother, Edwin Gary Ball. He leaves behind a loving wife of five years, Hazel Maynard Gershman; his brother, John Page Ball; his son, Lewis Harding Ball (Rebecca Kline); his stepdaughter, Samantha Jean Landolt (Scott); and his three grandsons, Fielding Lewis Ball, Davis Kline Ball and John Harding Ball. Hardy received the D. McDonaugh award for All-Around Best Athlete at Christchurch School in Saluda, Virginia, where he graduated as vice-president of his senior class. He attended the University of Richmond on a baseball scholarship before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge from the military, Hardy returned to King and Queen County to begin a career in forestry with Chesapeake Corporation. His career culminated when he retired as President of Ball Lumber Company, where he worked with his father, brothers and son. In 1968, Hardy married Anne Revercomb Lewis and together they made a gracious home at Cloverly in Bruington, Virginia and raised their son, Lewis. Hardy was dedicated to improving his community as a member of Smyrna Christian Church and Past Master of the Arlington Lodge. He served on the boards of the Bank of Essex, Aylett Country Day School and Smyrna Christian Church. An avid outdoorsman, Hardy could often be found hunting or fishing. He enjoyed the open water on his boats, "The Bay Lady" and later, "Hav'n-A-Ball." Funeral services will be held outdoors at Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan Road, Bruington, Virginia, on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Reverend Bill Ford and Reverend Richard Cline will officiate. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Walkerton Volunteer Fire Department, Christchurch School or Smyrna Christian Church.View online memorial