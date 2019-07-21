BALL, Sarah Anne Griggs, age 98, died peacefully in her sleep in her home in Walkerton, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Known to many as "Nana," she was a gracious Virginia lady. Anne was born at "Brewington," the family's home place in King and Queen County, to Robert Minter and Esther Griggs. She graduated from Marriott High School in St. Stephens Church, Virginia. She studied music at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). Anne married her high school sweetheart in 1941; together, they raised three sons who would carry on their dedication to community service and the church. She was a member of Smyrna Christian Church, King and Queen Woman's Club, the Garden Club of the Middle Peninsula and the Garden Club of Virginia. Anne dearly loved her church, family, flowers and good music. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Harding Ball Jr.; her brother, George Robert Griggs; and her son, Edwin Gary Ball II. Anne is survived by her children, Robert Harding (Hazel), John Page; and daughter-in-law, Carol Bragunier Ball; her grandchildren, Thomas Nelson Ball, Melissa Vaughn Ball, Lewis Harding Ball (Rebecca), Maria Page Ball Cloud (Zachary) and John Harrison Ball; and her great-grandchildren, Fielding Lewis Ball, John Harding Ball, Davis Kline Ball, Lauren Elise Ball, Gabrielle Grace Ball, James Everett Ball, Zachary Lawrence Cloud and Archer Page Cloud; and her endeared niece, Rebecca Griggs Flanagan. Her dear caregivers were Grace Hall, Laura Howard and Jean Taylor. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at "Loblolly," 404 Havenwood Lane, Walkerton, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan Road, Bruington, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. Reverend Richard Cline will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walkerton Volunteer Fire Department or Smyrna Christian Church.View online memorial