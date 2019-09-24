BALL, William "Bill" Jennings Sr., 94, of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully in his home on September 23, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Marks-Bristow Funeral Home, 206 N. Church Ln., Tappahannock, Va. 22560. Interment will be held privately, and the funeral will be held at noon on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Beale Memorial Baptist Church, 19622 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock, Va. 22560. For online condolences, please visit www.faulknerfuneralhcs.com.View online memorial