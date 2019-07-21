BALLARD, EBBIN "HANK" JR.

BALLARD, Ebbin "Hank" Carlton Jr., of Wake, Va., departed this life peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, to be with our Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Harlow Ballard, of 14 years; preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Ballard; and sister, Diane Baldwin; survived by his sons, Brian Ballard, Bubba Isbell (Debbie); daughter, Donna Harlow; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and last but not least, an extensive family of many brothers and sisters. A very special mention to his longtime friend, Roseanne Mathers and also to Monica Ward and Hospice Care of Virginia (Terri). Private services to be held for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Hank to Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va.View online memorial