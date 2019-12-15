BALLARD, Paula Reid, (nee Butler), 94, of Richmond, a retired administrative assistant with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A native of the former Nansemond County, Virginia, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Ballard III. Survivors include a son, Peter Temple Ballard of Glen Allen; three grandchildren, Taylor Marie, Kylie Maxine and John Temple Ballard; one brother and several nieces and nephews. A reserved person by nature, she valued her privacy. She revered home and family. The achievement of work was an honorable component of her life from which she derived great satisfaction. She shared a personal relationship with her Lord, whom she both loved and feared. Her affiliations included being a lifetime member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and a 60-year member of the American Bell Association. At her request, graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial